Former Calgary Stampeders running back Stan Kaluznick dies at age 85

CALGARY — Stan Kaluznick, who led the Calgary Stampeders in rushing during the 1951 season, has died. He was 85.

The St. Boniface, Man., native played with the Stampeders from 1950-54. The CFL team confirmed his death Friday in a news release.

Kaluznick had 605 rushing yards, three touchdowns and 238 kick return yards over 73 regular-season games with Calgary.

He made his professional debut with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1948 at the age of 17. Kaluznick attended training camp with the National Hockey League's Detroit Red Wings the following year.

Kaluznick stayed involved in sports after his retirement as a player. He bought the Western Canada Hockey League's Calgary Buffaloes in 1966 and became the club's first general manager.

Kaluznick also served as president of the World Professional Chuckwagon Association.