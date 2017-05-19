Jorge Sampaoli says Argentina wants him as next coach
SEVILLE, Spain — Jorge Sampaoli says the Argentine soccer federation will negotiate with Spanish club Sevilla to secure his release so he can become the country's national team coach.
Sampaoli says "there is a clear intention by my country to have me as its national coach, and I have had that dream since I was very young."
Sampaoli signed a two-year contract with Sevilla last year.
Sevilla plays its last match of the season on Saturday against Osasuna.
Argentina has been without a coach since it fired Edgardo Bauza in April.