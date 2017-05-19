Northwestern takes NCAA women's golf lead in rain and cold
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Local
Purdue's August Kim and Michigan's Elodie Van Dievoet topped the individual standings at even-par 72 on a day when the field averaged 80.76 strokes.
Northwestern had a 13-over 301 total for a two-stroke lead over Kent State. Stanford, Arizona State, Ohio State and Baylor were tied for third at 23 over.
Janey Mao led Northwestern with a 73.
After four rounds of stroke play, the individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.