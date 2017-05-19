Sports

Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Anaheim 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

Quarter-finals

At Cologne, Germany

Finland 2 U.S. 0

Canada 2 Germnay 1

At Paris

Russia 3 Czech Republic 0 

Sweden 3 Switzerland 1

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 6 Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 8 Boston 3

Seattle 5 Chicago White Sox 4

National League

Pittsburgh 10 Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 9 Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4 San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 2

Interleague

Toronto 9 Atlanta 0

Texas 8 Philadelphia 4

Colorado 5 Minnesota 1 (1st game)

Minnesota 2 Colorado 0 (2nd game)

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Anaheim at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

(Senators lead series 2-1)

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round

Saint John at Windsor, 7 p.m. 

---

AHL Playoffs

Third Round

Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.

(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Morton 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2), 9:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Butler 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Hellickson 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 3-1) at Atlanta (Dickey 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 3-3) at San Diego (Weaver 0-4), 10:10 p.m.

Miami (Nicolino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

---

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular