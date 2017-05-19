Scores and Schedule
Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Anaheim 3 Nashville 2 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
Quarter-finals
At Cologne, Germany
Finland 2 U.S. 0
Canada 2 Germnay 1
At Paris
Russia 3 Czech Republic 0
Sweden 3 Switzerland 1
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 6 Baltimore 5
Kansas City 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 8 Boston 3
Seattle 5 Chicago White Sox 4
National League
Pittsburgh 10 Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 9 Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 4 San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 2
Interleague
Toronto 9 Atlanta 0
Texas 8 Philadelphia 4
Colorado 5 Minnesota 1 (1st game)
Minnesota 2 Colorado 0 (2nd game)
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Anaheim at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
(Senators lead series 2-1)
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round
Saint John at Windsor, 7 p.m.
---
AHL Playoffs
Third Round
Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Morton 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2), 9:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Butler 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Hellickson 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 3-1) at Atlanta (Dickey 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 3-3) at San Diego (Weaver 0-4), 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Nicolino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
---