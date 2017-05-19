Sens' Alex Burrows sidelined by injury in Game 4

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators were without Alex Burrows for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.

Burrows was injured in the second period of a 5-1 Game 3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 36-year-old got tangled up in front of the net with Penguins defenceman Ian Cole and landed awkwardly on his left leg.

He put no weight on the leg as he left the game and was listed as having a lower-body injury.

Head coach Guy Boucher said Friday morning that he would be a game-time decision for Game 4.

"It's not as bad as we thought," Boucher said. "We're not talking about a long-term thing."

Burrows, who was acquired from Vancouver ahead of the trade deadline, has five assists in 15 playoff games for the Senators while averaging just over 14 minutes per game.