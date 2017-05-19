Spieth out at Nelson; Kokrak has career-best 62, leads by 5

IRVING, Texas — Jason Kokrak shot a bogey-free 8-under 62 Friday for a record five-stroke lead after two rounds at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where local favourite Jordan Spieth missed the cut for the first time at the tournament where he made his debut as a 16-year-old high school junior.

Kokrak, the 128th-ranked player in the world, matched the Nelson's 36-hole record at 12 under after his career-best scoring round, and no one has ever had a bigger lead there after two rounds.

Billy Horschel was second at 7 under after three consecutive birdies to finish a 65. Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, had his second consecutive 67 and was among six players tied for third.

Spieth closed with a 75, including a 9 on the par-5 16th after hitting two tee balls out of bounds. With a 3-over total and needing at least one birdie, Spieth finished with consecutive pars. His 17-foot birdie try at No. 17 curled by the cup, and he missed a 14-footer on 18.

The 23-year-old Spieth also missed the cut last week in The Players Championship. He last missed consecutive cuts in 2015.

Kokrak finished with a nice par save after driving way right. The ball landed in the rough closer to the first fairway with a temporary concession stand between him and the hole. He managed to hit the ball back in the fairway short of the green, then chipped to 6 feet.

___