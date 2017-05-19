Tennessee Titans sign WR Darius Jennings, FB Joe Bacci

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver Darius Jennings and fullback Joe Bacci on Friday and waived receiver K.J. Maye.

Jennings caught 14 passes for 117 yards for the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He spent last season on practice squads with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, and the Jets waived the 5-foot-10 receiver last month.

Bacci is an undrafted rookie from Central Michigan.

The Titans had signed Maye to their practice squad in the final week of last season.

