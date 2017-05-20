Almiron scores 3 goals, Atlanta beats Houston 4-1

ATLANTA — Miguel Almiron scored three goals and expansion Atlanta United beat the Houston Dynamo 4-1 on Saturday night.

After the start was delayed 55 minutes by lightning, Almiron produced some fireworks of his own.

Taking short taps from Yamil Asad and then making a nice touch to get open, Almiron found the top left corner in the 30th minute and the top right in the 42nd. He got his third goal, sixth of the season, on a penalty kick to close out the scoring for Atlanta (4-4-3) in the 80th minute.

Julian Gressel tapped home a loose ball during a scramble in the box in the 76th minute.

Alex Kahn made four saves for Atlanta before Erick Torres picked up his ninth goal on a penalty kick in the 90th minute.