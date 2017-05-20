Bayern bids adieu to Lahm, Alonso in beer-filled celebration

MUNICH — Bayern Munich bid farewell to the retiring Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso as part of its Bundesliga title celebrations on Saturday, dousing both in beer to get the party underway.

Lahm, who won the World Cup with Germany, and Alonso, who did likewise with Spain, played their last competitive game in a 4-1 Bundesliga victory at home over Freiburg.

They joined teammates on Munich's town hall balcony to celebrate Bayern's record fifth straight title while fans waved flags and cheered below. Bayern won the title on April 29 with three games to spare.

The team had already presented the Bundesliga trophy, a silver plate encrusted with tourmaline gemstones, to fans after the game against Freiburg, and the players celebrated with the customary confetti and beer-showers.

"I've experienced so many lovely moments, it's unbelievable," said Lahm, who was joined by his wife and son. Other players brought their families, too.

The 33-year-old Lahm finished with eight league titles altogether. Alonso came to Bayern for his last two seasons, and finished with two titles.