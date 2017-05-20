Braves add bullpen depth, acquire Burgos from Diamondbacks

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Enrique Burgos from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.

The 26-year-old Burgos was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks this week after posting a 6.23 ERA at Triple-A Reno this season.

Burgos will report to Triple-A Gwinnett.

To clear a spot on their 40-man roster, the Braves transferred right-hander Chaz Roe to the 60-day disabled list. Roe was placed on the 10-day DL with a right lat strain on April 12.

Burgos had a 5.27 ERA in 73 games with Arizona in the 2015-16 seasons. He had three saves in eight opportunities in the two seasons.

The Braves also placed left-hander Eric O'Flaherty on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain and recalled right-hander Luke Jackson from Gwinnett.

