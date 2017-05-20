Sports

Braves hit 3 homers to beat Max Scherzer, Nationals 5-2

Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth misses a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Brandon Phillips for a double in the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA — Rio Ruiz, Matt Kemp and Tyler Flowers hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves again relied on their bullpen for a 5-2 victory over Max Scherzer and Washington on Saturday night, the Nationals' fourth straight loss.

After Bartolo Colon allowed two runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings, five relievers combined for 4 2/3 hitless innings. Ian Krol (1-1) recorded the final two outs in the fifth. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Four relievers combined for 3 2/3 perfect innings in Atlanta's 7-4 win over Washington on Friday night. The Braves have won seven of nine.

Ruiz and Kemp hit homers off Scherzer (4-3). The shot by Ruiz in the second was his first career homer and first hit of the season.

