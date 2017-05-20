Cabrera gives White Sox 2-1 win with 10th-inning RBI double

SEATTLE — Melky Cabrera doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak and four-game overall skid.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts over eight innings, but left with the game tied at 1.

David Robertson (3-1) pitched the final two innings, retiring all six batters, to earn the win.

Mariners reliever Tony Zych (2-1) hit Kevan Smith with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Smith was replaced by pinch-runner Leury Garcia, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and groundout before scoring on Cabrera's double.

The only hit Quintana allowed was a second-inning leadoff triple to Danny Valencia, who scored on Ben Gamel's sacrifice fly to centre and gave Seattle an early 1-0 lead.

In four of Quintana's nine starts this year, the White Sox haven't scored a single run while he was on the mound. As good as he was Friday night, for much of his outing it appeared he'd once again fall victim to a lack of offence as Chicago stayed scoreless through the first five innings.

Seattle starter Ariel Miranda had a career-high nine strikeouts in seven innings, which also tied his career long. He gave up one run on four hits, walking two. Miranda was following up an eight-strikeout game — which tied his career high at the time — in his last start Sunday at Toronto.

Miranda set his new career high to end the fifth inning. A pair of singles by the White Sox put runners on first and second, the first time Chicago got a runner in scoring position against Miranda, but his strikeout of Willy Garcia ended the threat.

The White Sox got their first run an inning later on Abreu's homer, his eighth, which landed in the upper-deck left field bleachers to tie the game at 1.

STREAK OVER

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 17 games. That ties him with Mike Trout for the longest streak in the majors this season.

TRAINERS ROOM

The Mariners had hoped OF Mitch Haniger (strained right oblique) would start a minor league rehab stint Friday. However, Haniger felt soreness after a Thursday workout and the team will delay the rehab out of caution.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 5.70 ERA) is making his sixth start. In three career starts against Seattle, he's 0-1 with a 4.42 ERA.