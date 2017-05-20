Crawford stays unbeaten with 10-round rout of Diaz

NEW YORK — Terence Crawford remained unbeaten when Felix Diaz's corner stopped the fight after the 10th round of the 140-pound fight Saturday night.

Crawford had dominated after a couple close early rounds and Diaz's left eye appeared swollen shut, making him helpless to spot Crawford's lightning-fast combinations.

Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) toyed with Diaz in the 10th, backing him into the corner and then, rather than throw any punches, patting him on the head. He then unloaded a couple hard shots toward the end of the round, prompting trainer Joel Diaz to tell referee Steve Willis his fighter could no longer continue.

Crawford successfully defended his WBC and WBO titles and now could seek a matchup with Manny Pacquiao if he elects to move up to 147 pounds. Promoter Bob Arum said Crawford would return this summer and they could look to unify the titles against Julius Indongo, who holds the WBA and IBF 14-pound titles.

Diaz (19-2, 9 KOs), lost for the first time at 140 pounds and was stopped for the first time.

Crawford said this week he would move up "soon" to 147 pounds, and he also mentioned Keith Thurman along with longtime superstar Pacquiao in the ring after the fight. Crawford has so been dominant at 135 and then 140 that even when there was good opposition, it didn't look so.

But there are plenty of lucrative options should he opt to move to welterweight.

The shorter Diaz tried to get inside but was kept away by Crawford in the first round, though he landed a couple hard shots when he closed the distance in the second. The fighters stared at each other after the round ended, but Crawford seized control from there.

He rarely let Diaz get close again, using left uppercuts and combinations. He put his 4-inch reach advantage and 3-inch height to good use, and when being bigger wasn't good enough Crawford relied on being faster, spinning out of trouble any time Diaz lunged forward.

Crawford stuck his tongue out at Diaz after one exchange in the seventh, showing no fear. Diaz's face was swollen by the ninth and ringside doctors checked his eye before the start of the 10th.

Joel Diaz gave Felix one last round but it was clear there was no point.