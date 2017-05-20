Sports

Ducks top goal-scorer Rickard Rakell misses Gm 5 with injury

Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67), of Sweden, celebrates his goal in the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final against the Nashville Predators in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ducks forward Rickard Rakell will miss Game 5 of the Western Conference finals with a lower-body injury, leaving Anaheim without its top regular-season goal-scorer.

The Ducks announced Rakell's surprise absence during pregame warmups Saturday.

Rakell had 33 goals and 18 assists in his breakthrough regular season, becoming the first player other than Corey Perry to lead the Ducks in goals since 2010.

The Swedish forward had seven goals and six assists in 15 post-season games, including a goal in the Ducks' overtime victory in Game 4 of the conference finals.

Anaheim also played its ninth consecutive game without forward Patrick Eaves, who scored a combined 32 goals for Dallas and the Ducks. He has been sidelined since April 30 due to a lower-body injury.

