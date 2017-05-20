Sports

Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Pittsburgh 3 Ottawa 2

(Series tied 2-2)

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round

Windsor 3 Saint John 2

---

AHL Playoffs

Third Round

Syracuse 6 Providence 3

(Crunch lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Cleveland 130 Boston 86

(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 Toronto 3 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 5 Detroit 3

Cleveland 5 Houston 3

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3 (10 innings)

Oakland 3 Boston 2 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 2 Seattle 1 (10 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 12 Cincinnati 6

Atlanta 7 Washington 4

San Francisco 6 St. Louis 5

Arizona 10 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Angels 0

---

MLS

Toronto FC 1 New York 1

---

