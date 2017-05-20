Lamb's 2 homers pace Arizona past San Diego 10-1

SAN DIEGO — Arizona's Jake Lamb had two home runs and five RBIs as the Diamondbacks coasted after an eight-run first inning to crush the San Diego Padres 10-1 on Friday night.

Taijuan Walker (4-3) was the beneficiary of the 16-hit attack as Arizona won its fourth straight. Walker, who had lost his last two starts, pitched six scoreless innings and was charged with two hits. He walked three and struck out three.

The Padres threatened Walker just once when having two runners on in the second. Otherwise Walker and Randall Delgado breezed through the Padres, limiting them to a ninth-inning run and four hits. Delgado earned his first save.

It was San Diego's most lopsided loss of the season as it dropped its fourth straight and ninth of its last 11 games. The Padres fell to 4-13 in May.

Four Diamondbacks had multiple hits, including Walker, and Chris Owings had three. Every starter had a hit, save Paul Goldschmidt who walked twice in four plate appearances before being lifted.

Jered Weaver (0-5) had the shortest non-injury start of his 12-year career. Weaver got just two outs in surrendering seven runs, five hits and two walks.

Lamb hit his 10th homer of the season in the first, a three-run blast off Weaver's 81 mph fastball. Two batters later Brandon Drury's two-run shot came on a 76 mph changeup.

The Diamondbacks sent 14 batters to the plate, with Weaver being yanked after allowing a hit to Walker when Arizona batted around in collecting six hits and five walks.

For Weaver, who was booed when leaving the mound, it was another unsightly outing from someone trying to extend his career. Weaver spent his first 11 years with the Los Angeles Angels where he was a three-time All-Star, won 150 games and threw a no-hitter.

But he's attempting to survive with a fastball in the low 80s and secondary pitches which are fooling few. Weaver, who's ERA is 7.44, has served up 16 home runs. That ties him for the most in the majors with the Houston Astros' Mike Fiers.

Weaver has been charged with 26 runs (21 earned) in his last four starts.

Lamb's second homer in the sixth came off Craig Stammen, He has homered in three straight games for the second time in his career and it was during his seven-game hitting streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Chris Iannetta (concussion) is expected to be removed from the DL on Saturday.

Padres: OF Alex Dickerson (back) has begun the running portion of his rehabilitation.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (2-3, 4.57) tries to rebound from two shaky starts at Petco Park, where he struck out a career-high 13 last year in a win. That's the only victory Ray has over the Padres in five decisions.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.19) set a franchise mark in his last outing, his sixth straight to start a season without a decision. Perdomo has beaten Arizona three times, his most wins over any team.

___