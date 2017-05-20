Sports

Lexi Thompson holds onto 3-stroke lead at Kingsmill

Lexi Thompson watches her tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Kingsmill Championship LPGA golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Lexi Thompson remained in position for her first victory since a rules infraction cost her a major title, shooting a 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over In Gee Chun into the final round of the Kingsmill Championship.

Thompson is playing her third event since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation that a TV viewer reported.

The long-hitting Florida player had three birdies and a bogey — on the par-3 17th — to reach 14-under 199 on Kingsmill's River Course.

Chun had a 67, making six birdies and two bogeys.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko was five strokes back at 9 under after a 70. Trying to hold off So Yeon Ryu and Ariya Jutanugarn for the No. 1 spot, Ko is winless since July.

Sei Young Kim (66) and 2015 winner Minjee Lee (67) also were 9 under.

Gerina Piller, second entering her third straight round alongside Thompson, had a 74 to drop into a tie for ninth at 6 under.

Ryu, the ANA winner, was 4 under after a 72. Jutanugarn, defending the first of her five tour victories last year, had a 70 to also reach 4 under.

