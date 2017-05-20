MLS Capsules

MONTREAL — Ignacio Piatti scored twice to become Montreal's career MLS goals leader, Kyle Fisher had his first career goal and the Impact beat the 10-man Portland Timbers 4-1 on Saturday.

Ambroise Oyongo also scored for Montreal (3-4-4).

Diego Valeri scored for the Timbers (5-4-3). Portland is winless in four games and has been outscored 10-4 in that span.

The Impact may have got a gift when Blerim Dzemaili went down in the penalty area in the 13th minute and referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the spot. Piatti made no mistake in opening the scoring with a low drive to Jake Gleeson's right.

Piatti's fifth of the season gave him 35 in his career, one more than Marco Di Vaio's MLS team record in league play.

Eight minutes later, Montreal got another break when Portland's Diego Chara was sent off for a slap to Piatti's face.

SOUNDERS 1, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Harry Shipp scored on a hard shot that was deflected into the goal in the 42nd minute and Seattle beat Real Salt Lake to snap a three-game losing streak.

The play that led to Shipp's second goal of the season started with a corner kick from the right wing side by Nicolas Lodeiro. His drive into the penalty area was headed right back out to him, and he again sent it toward the goal. Sounders defender Gustav Svensson headed the ball out to the top of the box.

Shipp gained control 16 yards in front and fired toward the right post. RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando dove in that direction, but the ball deflected off defender Reagan Dunk and into the far corner.

The Sounders improved to 3-5-4, and Salt Lake dropped to 3-8-2.

FIRE 1, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Accam scored on a breakaway and Chicago beat D.C. United for its first road victory of the season.

After the Fire were unable to take advantage of several chances in the first half, Accam took a pass from Luis Solignac, got behind the back line and scored into the right side of the net in the 52nd minute. Accam has six goals this season.

Chicago (6-3-3) came in 0-3-2 and outscored 12-5 on the road.