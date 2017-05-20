Rain washes out NCAA women's golf play
A
A
Share via Email
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Rain washed out play in the NCAA women's golf tournament Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms, forcing officials to cut the stroke-play competition to 54 holes.
"With the severe weather threats that we monitored throughout Saturday morning, our committee came to the determination that, given the conditions,
The individual champion will be crowned Monday and the top eight teams will advance to match play.
On Friday, local
Purdue's August Kim and Michigan's Elodie Van Dievoet topped the individual standings at even-par 72 on a day when the field averaged 80.76 strokes.
Northwestern had a 13-over 301 total for a two-stroke lead over Kent State. Stanford, Arizona State, Ohio State and Baylor were tied for third at 23 over.
Janey Mao led Northwestern with a 73.