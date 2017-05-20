Roma beats Chievo 5-2 to move 1 point behind Juventus

MILAN — Roma kept its faint Serie A title hopes alive with a 5-3 win at Chievo Verona in the penultimate round on Saturday.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Roma, which had to twice come from behind in Verona to earn a club record seventh consecutive away victory.

Roma moved to within one point of Juventus, which can wrap up an unprecedented sixth successive Serie A title with victory at home to relegation-threatened Crotone on Sunday.

The result also boosted Roma's chances of finishing second and going straight into the Champions League group stage, although Napoli can cut the gap back to one point with a win against Fiorentina later.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Mohamed Salah both scored twice for Roma.

Lucas Castro volleyed the home side into a surprise lead in the 15th minute after a Roberto Inglese header fell kindly for the Chievo winger.

Roma levelled shortly before the hour as El Shaarawy ran onto a Federico Fazio header from the halfway line and rounded Stefano Sorrentino, who rushed out to the edge of the penalty area, before depositing it into the empty net.

However, Inglese was left completely unmarked to head in Valter Birsa's cross and restore Chievo's lead.

It was all square again five minutes later when Salah cut inside the right side of the area and curled into the far side of the net, courtesy of a deflection.

After the break, Roma took the lead for the first time as El Shaarawy timed his run to perfection to spring the offside trap, run onto Kevin Strootman's lob and fire past Sorrentino.

Salah all but sealed the result 13 minutes from time, running onto Edin Dzeko's throughball and placing a precise finish into the bottom left corner.

Dzeko also got on the scoresheet with a splendid late strike. That took Roma's tally to 87 league goals, matching the club record it set in 1931.