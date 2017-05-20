Sports

Royals-Twins washed out, with doubleheader set for Sunday

Members of a TV crew are reflected in water near a dugout at Target Field as rain continued to fall, forcing the postponement of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. The game will be made up in a split doubleheader on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Members of a TV crew are reflected in water near a dugout at Target Field as rain continued to fall, forcing the postponement of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. The game will be made up in a split doubleheader on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain, prompting a doubleheader to finish the series.

The team made the announcement about an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday afternoon, with the forecast predicting uninterrupted rain in the area for the rest of the day.

The Twins and Royals will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday, with one admission for fans. The makeup game will begin 30 minutes after the end of the regularly scheduled game at 1:10 p.m. local time.

This was Minnesota's fifth postponement of the season, with three at home. One of those was at Kansas City on April 29, a game rescheduled for a doubleheader with the Royals on July 1.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular