Royals-Twins washed out, with doubleheader set for Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain, prompting a doubleheader to finish the series.

The team made the announcement about an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday afternoon, with the forecast predicting uninterrupted rain in the area for the rest of the day.

The Twins and Royals will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday, with one admission for fans. The makeup game will begin 30 minutes after the end of the regularly scheduled game at 1:10 p.m. local time.

This was Minnesota's fifth postponement of the season, with three at home. One of those was at Kansas City on April 29, a game rescheduled for a doubleheader with the Royals on July 1.

___