Sports

Saturday's Games

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

Semifinals at Cologne, Germany

Canada 4  Russia 2

Sweden 4  Finland 1

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round 

Seattle vs. Erie

---

AHL PLayoffs

Third Round

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Minnesota, postponed, rain

Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, postponed, rain

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 6-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-3) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

---

MLS

Portland at Montreal

Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

---

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular