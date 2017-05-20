Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
Semifinals at Cologne, Germany
Canada 4 Russia 2
Sweden 4 Finland 1
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round
Seattle vs. Erie
---
AHL PLayoffs
Third Round
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City at Minnesota, postponed, rain
Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, postponed, rain
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 6-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-3) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
---
MLS
Portland at Montreal
Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
---