Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Pittsburgh 3 Ottawa 2

(Series tied 2-2)

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round

Windsor 3 Saint John 2

---

AHL Playoffs

Third Round

Syracuse 6 Providence 3

(Crunch lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Cleveland 130 Boston 86

(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 Toronto 3 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 5 Detroit 3

Cleveland 5 Houston 3

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3 (10 innings)

Oakland 3 Boston 2 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 2 Seattle 1 (10 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 12 Cincinnati 6

Atlanta 7 Washington 4

San Francisco 6 St. Louis 5

Arizona 10 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Angels 0

---

MLS

Toronto FC 1 New York 1

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

Semifinals at Cologne, Germany

Canada vs. Russia, 9:15 a.m.

Finland vs. Sweden, 1:15 p.m.

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round 

Seattle vs. Erie, 3 p.m.

---

AHL PLayoffs

Third Round

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 6-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-3) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

---

MLS

Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

---

 

