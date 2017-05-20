Scores and Schedule
Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Pittsburgh 3 Ottawa 2
(Series tied 2-2)
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round
Windsor 3 Saint John 2
---
AHL Playoffs
Third Round
Syracuse 6 Providence 3
(Crunch lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Cleveland 130 Boston 86
(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 5 Toronto 3 (10 innings)
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 5 Detroit 3
Cleveland 5 Houston 3
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3 (10 innings)
Oakland 3 Boston 2 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 2 Seattle 1 (10 innings)
National League
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 12 Cincinnati 6
Atlanta 7 Washington 4
San Francisco 6 St. Louis 5
Arizona 10 San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 2
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Angels 0
---
MLS
Toronto FC 1 New York 1
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
Semifinals at Cologne, Germany
Canada vs. Russia, 9:15 a.m.
Finland vs. Sweden, 1:15 p.m.
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round
Seattle vs. Erie, 3 p.m.
---
AHL PLayoffs
Third Round
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 6-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-3) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
---
MLS
Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
---