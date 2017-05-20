Vikings' Zimmer has another surgery on right eye

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he had more surgery on his right eye, where he suffered a detached retina last year.

Zimmer told reporters about the latest procedure Saturday during his foundation's first youth football camp. The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2pXiUxn ) that Zimmer says he had the surgery Wednesday. It's the eighth surgery he's had since Nov. 1.

Zimmer scratched his eye during a game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 31.

Zimmer says he's unsure whether this will be the last surgery he'll need.

