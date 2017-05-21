Aaron Brown wins 200 metres, Michael Mason takes high jump at Golden Grand Prix

KAWASAKI, Japan — Canada's Aaron Brown won the men's 200 metres on Sunday at a Golden Grand Prix event.

The Toronto native finished with a time of 20.62 seconds, edging Dedric Dukes of the United States by .09. Kenji Fujimitsu of Japan was third in 20.93.

"It was a really strong headwind on the home stretch so I just wanted to run really fast off the curve, make sure I was in the lead, and try and hold it home, bring my momentum to carry me through the line because I knew the headwind would be strong and that I would be fighting," Brown said.

"The time wasn't that fast, but it was a really strong headwind and I was just looking for execution at this point."

Brown's next race comes on June 8 at a Diamond League event in Rome.

Michael Mason of New Westminster, B.C., captured gold in the high jump after clearing 2.30 metres. Takashi Eto of Japan was second and Yu Wang of China was third.

"It was kind of a rough start. It took me a while to get my momentum going," Mason said. "But once I got it going I felt really good and I got better as the competition went on."

Justin Gatlin clocked 10.28 seconds to win the 100 metres . The American crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan's Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.

"Glad to open up my season here with a good time," Gatlin said. "I've been a little bit injured, and haven't been able to train as hard as I want to, but I've been working on my finish and it helped out today."

Cambridge, who anchored Japan's silver medal-winning run in the 4x100 relay in Rio last summer, missed a chance to qualify for the world championships in London in August. He will have another opportunity at the national championships in June.

Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria powered to victory in the women's 100, clocking a time of 11.40 to beat Tawanna Meadows of the United States by .04. Tianna Bartoletta, also of the United States, was third in 11.47.

Bartoletta is the world champion in the long jump and won that event with a leap of 6.79 metres , ahead of Britain's Shara Proctor (6.65) and Aiga Grabuste of Latvia (6.49).