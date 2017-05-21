After making run at Indy 500 pole, Alonso to start 5th

INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will start fifth in his Indianapolis 500 debut next weekend.

He finished with a four-lap average of 231.300 mph in qualifying Sunday — after making an engine change.

The Spaniard was the first driver to top 231 on all four laps. It's the first time he's competed on an oval.

A few minutes later, Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi bumped him off the pole with a run of 231.487. Rossi is the defending race winner and will start third. Scott Dixon took the pole at 232.164.

The last rookie to win the Indy pole was Teo Fabi in 1983. Tony Stewart started from the pole as a rookie in 1996 after Scott Brayton, the pole-winner, was killed in a practice crash.

