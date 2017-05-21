Astros place catcher McCann on concussion DL

HOUSTON — The Astros have placed catcher Brian McCann on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

The move is retroactive to Saturday and comes a day after Houston placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list because of a pinched nerve in his neck.

Houston isn't sure exactly when McCann was injured, but manager A.J. Hinch said that McCann told the team he wasn't feeling like himself on Saturday. He was then evaluated by a doctor who diagnosed him with a concussion.

McCann is hitting .265 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 30 games this season.

The Astros selected the contract of catcher Juan Centeno from Triple-A Fresno to take his spot on the roster. Centeno is hitting .368 with seven doubles and nine RBIs in 22 games for the Grizzlies.

