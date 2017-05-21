Bryant hits 2 HRs to back Arrieta; Cubs rout Brewers 13-6

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta tossed six steady innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 13-6 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist also homered, and Willson Contreras went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games.

Bryant went 3 for 3 and was twice hit by a pitch to reach safely in all five plate appearances. It was his second multihomer game of the season and the ninth of his career.

Arrieta (5-3) allowed one unearned run and five hits in six innings to snap a two-start losing streak.

Travis Shaw had a two-run homer in the ninth for Milwaukee. Eric Thames went 0 for 3 and drove in a run with a groundout before leaving in the bottom of the fifth with leg cramping.

Ryan Braun, activated from the 10-day disabled list before the game, went 0 for 5 with an RBI.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson (2-1) yielded six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings for just his second loss since July 25 last season.

Arrieta entered with an 11.25 ERA in the first inning this year and got off to a rocky start by giving up a long leadoff double to Jonathan Villar. But the right-hander retired the next three batters — Thames, Braun and Shaw — to escape.

The Cubs then jumped on top with three runs in the first. Zobrist hit a leadoff homer on a 2-0 pitch, Ian Happ had a run-scoring double and Contreras drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Bryant homered leading off the third to make it 4-0, and Addison Russell had a run-scoring double in the fourth.

The Brewers pushed across an unearned run in the fifth, but Bryant got it back with another leadoff homer in the bottom half.

The Cubs, who scored in every inning except the second, added two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the eighth highlighted by Rizzo's two-run shot.

Milwaukee scored five times in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (strained right calf) threw 90 pitches over 6 1/3 innings Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He allowed four runs, three earned, and 11 hits. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Guerra likely will be activated from the 10-day DL later in the week.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Following a day off, they begin a two-game home series against Toronto on Tuesday night. RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-2, 3.86 ERA) starts the opener against RHP Joe Biagini (1-2, 3.41).