Galaxy win second straight, beat Minnesota United 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS — Giovani dos Santos scored and the Los Angeles Galaxy capitalized on Minnesota's own goal to beat expansion United 2-1 on Sunday.

Christian Ramirez's own goal, his second in two matches, gave the Galaxy (4-5-2) a 2-1 lead in the 84th minute. Gyasi Zardes drew a free kick and Romain Alessandrini's entry off the set piece bounced off Ramirez, into the net.

Minnesota (3-7-2) has lost each of its last two games by one goal.

Dos Santos opened the scoring in the 38th minute, flipping a volley with the outside of his left foot — off a short, arcing pass from Alessandrini — over the outstretched arms of a diving Bobby Shuttleworth. Ramirez tied it from the top of the 6-yard box in the 66th, half-volleying a header from Sam Cronin into the back of the net.

Brian Rowe had four saves — including a pair of diving, one-handed stops — for Los Angeles.