Golf Capsules

IRVING, Texas — Billy Horschel won the AT&T Byron Nelson with a par on the first playoff hole Sunday after Jason Day pulled his 4-foot par putt left and past the hole.

That miss by Day almost wasn't even needed for Horschel, whose 18-foot birdie chance was rolling straight toward the centre of the cup before stopping just short. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour and for the first time since taking the 2014 Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup title.

With a 1-under 69, including a 60-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole, Horschel matched Day at 12-under 268. Day had a 68.

Third-round leader James Hahn finished a stroke back after shooting 71. He just missed a miraculous eagle at the 18th hole that would have gotten him in the playoff with his playing partners.

The playoff wrapped up the Nelson's 35th and final tournament in Irving. The event will shift next year to the new links-style Trinity Forest Golf Club south of downtown Dallas.

KINGSMILL CHAMPIONSHIP

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lexi Thompson shot a 6-under 65 to finish off a wire-to-wire victory in the Kingsmill Championship with a tournament-record 20-under 264 total.

Thompson broke the tournament record of 19 under at Kingsmill's River Course set by Annika Sorenstam in 2008. The victory came in Thompson's third event since she lost the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation reported by a television viewer during the final round.

The victory, Thompson's eighth, gave her at least one in five consecutive seasons. That matches top-ranked Lydia Ko for the longest streak on tour.

In Gee Chun, playing with Thompson, shot a bogey-free 67, but was no match for the leader, finishing five shots back. Thompson also was bogey-free and finished the tournament with just two bogeys, both on the par-3 17th hole.

ROCCO FORTE OPEN

VERDURA, Sicily (AP) — Spain's Alvaro Quiros parred the second hole of a playoff with South Africa's Zander Lombard to win the Rocco Forte Open and regain his European Tour card.

Quiros blew a seven-stroke lead, closing with a 2-over 73 to match Lombard (68) at 14-uneer 270 at Verdura Golf Club. Lombard missed a 3-foot par putt on the second extra hole.

Quiros won his seventh tour title and first since December 2011.

BMW CHARITY PRO-AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Stephan Jaeger won the BMW Charity Pro-Am for his second Web.com Tour victory when heavy rain washed out the final round.

The 27-year-old German player shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to reach 19-under 195. Tyler Duncan, Xinjun Zhang and Andrew Yun finished a shot back.

A year after falling $3,243 short of earning a PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list, Jaeger earned $126,000 to jump from 103rd to sixth with $138,234. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

