Langer wins to tie Nicklaus mark of 8 major senior titles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bernhard Langer cruised to his second straight Regions Tradition victory, shooting an 8-under-64 Sunday to match Jack Nicklaus' record of eight PGA Tour Champions major titles.

Langer wiped out a six-stroke deficit over the weekend and entered the final round down two strokes to Fred Funk. He finished at 20-under 268 for a five-stroke victory over Scott McCarron and Scott Parel.

Funk shot a 72 to tie for fourth with Marco Dawson (66). He had a triple bogey on No. 12, a hole Langer birdied.

McCarron shot a 69 and Parel 70.