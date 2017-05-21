Minor gets first win since 2014 as Royals beat Twins 6-4

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Minor won for the first time since 2014 and Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs, leading the Royals over the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Sunday in a doubleheader opener.

Minor (1-1) relieved Jake Junis with a 5-2 lead in the fifth, two outs and two on. The 29-year-old left-hander walked Max Kepler, then retired Kennys Vargas on a popout. Minor retired the side in order in the sixth.

He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his pitching shoulder in May 13, 2015, and did not appear in the major leagues in 2015 and 2016. Minor, who signed a $7.25 million, two-year contract with the Royals in February 2016, got his first major league victory since Aug. 28, 2014, for Atlanta at the New York Mets, and his first win as a reliever.

Kelvin Herrera pitched a one-hit ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Salvador Perez and Jorge Bonifacio also went deep for the Royals, who had lost their seven previous games against Minnesota.

Junis, a 24-year-old right-hander, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and made his first big league start after a pair of relief appearances. He allowed two runs, five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings, leaving after RBI singles from Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano.

Phil Hughes (4-3) gave up five runs and six hits — including three homers — in four innings, his second-shortest outing this season.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the second), Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run drive in the fourth and Moss homered two pitches later for a 5-0 lead. Moss homered again in the eighth against Adam Wilk.

A rainout Saturday resulted in the first straight doubleheader in the history of Target Field, which opened in 2010. Adalberto Mejia (0-1) was to start the second game for Minnesota and Ian Kennedy (0-3) was to be activated from the disabled list to start for Kansas City. Mejia was called up as the Twins' 26th active player.

ROYALS MOVES

Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon was to miss the second game to join his wife, who is due to give birth on Monday. Infielder Raul Mondesi will take Gordon's spot on the lineup while Gordon is gone on paternity leave. RHP Al Alburquerque was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Junis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Nate Karns had his pitching arm evaluated after Friday's start against Minnesota. Manager Ned Yost said fluid was found in the elbow area but Karns does not have a strain. Karns exited his start Friday after five innings and threw just 72 pitches due to stiffness in his arm.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Jason Vargas (5-2, 2.03 ERA) starts Monday's series opener at the New York Yankees.

Twins: Minnesota had not announced its Monday starter against Baltimore.

