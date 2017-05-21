Otters' Darren Raddysh still hopeful for NHL career despite going undrafted

WINDSOR, Ont. — Erie Otters defenceman Darren Raddysh still has something to prove at the Memorial Cup.

The 21-year-old blue liner is in his fifth and final season with Erie, but doesn't know where he'll be lacing them up when the tournament's over.

Raddysh went undrafted and has been to training camps for two NHL teams, first the L.A Kings and then the San Jose Sharks last fall. However, neither club offered him a contract and he's still hoping a team gives him another opportunity.

"I take not getting drafted and roll with it," said Raddysh. "I look at this year like another draft year."

Raddysh had a standout season with the Otters in 2016-17, doubling his point total from the previous year, and earned himself two awards — Ontario Hockey League defenceman of the year and overage player of the year. He's the first player in league history to take home both trophies.

He led all rearguards with 16 goals and 81 points and a plus-62 rating in 62 regular season games. He followed that up with 22 points in 22 playoff games as Erie cruised through the post-season en route to capturing the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

A poll of OHL coaches voted him the best offensive defenceman in the Western Conference this season while the same coaches poll named him the West's best defensive defenceman in 2015-16.

Playing a fifth year of junior may not have been the ideal situation for Raddysh after getting a taste of NHL camp, but it's not all bad for the Caledon, Ont., native.

Erie is gunning for the Canadian Hockey League's biggest prize for the first time since 2002 and Raddysh gets to experience it alongside his younger brother Taylor, who put up 42 goals and 109 points playing on the right side on the Otters' top line.

Taylor was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning 58th overall in 2016.

"It's our last year together and to win our league and get to the Memorial Cup, it's something I'll cherish the rest of my life," said the eldest sibling.

"He's my best friend in the entire world and to do it together is pretty special."

Erie opened the four-team tournament with a 4-2 win over the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday. The Otters next play Monday against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Saint John Sea Dogs.

Raddysh, six-foot-one 200 pounds, has a right-handed shot that NHL coaches yearn for. His numbers show he can move the puck, but he hopes he can audition everything else he has to offer at the Memorial Cup, and perhaps take his career to the next level.