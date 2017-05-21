Premier League looks to introduce video replays in 2018

LONDON — The Premier League is aiming to use video replays from the 2018-19 season after deciding to allow other competitions to experience the technology's teething problems.

FIFA is trialing video assistant referees at its events and Germany's Bundesliga will follow the Netherlands by adopting them from next season in August.

"The English game has certain demands that other leagues perhaps don't have," Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore told broadcaster Sky Sports on Sunday. "Because of our intensity and pace of play we want to make sure the decisions can be made quickly. We want to make sure there isn't too much interruption in the game. Therefore, all these things need to be tested through."