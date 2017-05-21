Richard's 5-hitter carries Padres to 5-1 win over Arizona

SAN DIEGO — Clayton Richard gave San Diego a desperately needed strong pitching performance with a five-hitter that helped the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

The 33-year-old Richard (3-5) also had an RBI single during a three-run rally off Zack Godley (1-1) in the fifth inning that was cut short due to fan interference.

With two outs and the bases loaded, a fan reached over the fence in the right-field corner and caught Wil Myers' long foul ball. Myers was ruled out. San Diego manager Andy Green challenged, but the call was upheld after review.

Ryan Schimpf hit a leadoff homer to start the rally, his 10th. Another run scored on an error by centre fielder Gregor Blanco on Austin Hedges' single.

Richard struck out six and walked none in his fourth career complete game. The left-hander matched the career-best five-hitter he threw on Aug. 8, 2012, at the Chicago Cubs.

His performance came after Jered Weaver was knocked out in the first inning of Friday night's 10-1 loss and Luis Perdomo failed to get an out in the fourth inning of a 9-1 defeat Saturday night.

The rebuilding Padres, who entered with the worst record in baseball, had more hits (six) and runs in the fifth inning than they did on Friday and Saturday combined. They managed only four hits in each of those games.

Richard's only costly mistake was allowing Chris Iannetta's home run with one out in the third. It was Iannetta's first swing since he was reinstated Saturday from the seven-day concussion disabled list. Iannetta had been sidelined since last Sunday after being struck in the face by a pitch.

San Diego added two unearned runs in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the 10-day disabled list (left ankle bruise) and placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, with a blister on his right index finger.

Padres: Transferred RHP Carter Capps to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Chase d'Arnaud, who was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. Capps is still recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery that sidelined him all last season.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (5-2, 3.09 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox, who counter with RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-4, 4.29) on Monday night.

Padres: After a day off, RHP Jhoulys Chacin (4-3, 4.61) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game road series against RHP Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.66) and the New York Mets.

