Saskatchewan Rush advance to NLL final with 11-10 win over Colorado Mammoth

SASKATOON — Mike Messenger's goal early in the fourth quarter was the eventual winner as the Saskatchewan Rush held on for an 11-10 win over the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League West Division final.

Saskatchewan will face the Georgia Swarm in the NLL Champion's Cup final.

Mark Matthews scored twice and added four assists for Saskatchewan and Ben McIntosh and Robert Church had two goals apiece. Jeff Cornwall, Adam Jones, Ryan Keenan and Matthew Dinsdale chipped in as well. Aaron Bold made 32 saves for the win.

Eli McLaughlin led Colorado with a hat trick, while Zack Greer and Jeremy Noble both had a pair of goals. Greg Downing, Jacob Ruest and Joey Cupido also scored. Dillon Ward stopped 37 shots.