Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Nashville 3 Anaheim 1
(Predators lead series 3-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
Semifinals at Cologne, Germany
Canada 4 Russia 2
Sweden 4 Finland 1
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round
Erie 4 Seattle 2
---
AHL Playoffs
Third Round
Grand Rapids 2 San Jose 1
(Griffins lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Golden State 120 San Antonio 108
(Warriors lead series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 7 Toronto 5
Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland 8 Boston 3
Cleveland 3 Houston 0
Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 9 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 16 Seattle 1
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 5 Washington 2
Cincinnati 12 Colorado 8
San Francisco 3 St. Louis 1 (13 innings)
Arizona 9 San Diego 1
Miami 10 L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Angels 5
---
MLS
Montreal 4 Portland 1
Chicago 1 D.C. United 0
Seattle 1 Real Salt Lake 0
Atlanta United FC 4 Houston 1
Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1
Vancouver 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
San Jose 1 FC Dallas 0
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
---
World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Bronze
Finland vs. Russia, 10:15 a.m.
Gold
Canada vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.
Windsor at Seattle, 7 p.m.
---
AHL Playoffs
Third Round
Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
(Crunch lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 2-4) at Houston (Musgrove 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Rodriguez 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at Seattle (Overton 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Darvish 4-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Freeland 4-2) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 4-1) at Atlanta (Garcia 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cain 3-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Phelps 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 1-0) at San Diego (Richard 2-5), 4:40 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Chavez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
---