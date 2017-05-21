Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Nashville 3 Anaheim 1

(Predators lead series 3-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

Semifinals at Cologne, Germany

Canada 4 Russia 2

Sweden 4 Finland 1

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round 

Erie 4 Seattle 2 

---

AHL Playoffs

Third Round

Grand Rapids 2 San Jose 1

(Griffins lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Golden State 120 San Antonio 108

(Warriors lead series 3-0)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 7 Toronto 5

Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.

Oakland 8 Boston 3

Cleveland 3 Houston 0

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 9 Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 16 Seattle 1

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 5 Washington 2

Cincinnati 12 Colorado 8

San Francisco 3 St. Louis 1 (13 innings)

Arizona 9 San Diego 1

Miami 10 L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Angels 5

---

MLS

Montreal 4 Portland 1

Chicago 1 D.C. United 0

Seattle 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Atlanta United FC 4 Houston 1

Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1

Vancouver 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

San Jose 1 FC Dallas 0

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

---

World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Bronze

Finland vs. Russia, 10:15 a.m.

Gold

Canada vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.

Windsor at Seattle, 7 p.m.

---

AHL Playoffs

Third Round

Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

(Crunch lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 2-4) at Houston (Musgrove 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Rodriguez 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at Seattle (Overton 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Darvish 4-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Freeland 4-2) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 4-1) at Atlanta (Garcia 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cain 3-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Phelps 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 1-0) at San Diego (Richard 2-5), 4:40 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Chavez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular