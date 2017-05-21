Shakespeare in limbo as Leicester ends title defence in 12th
LEICESTER, England — Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare says he is in limbo over his future after the deposed champions finished their turbulent title
Shakespeare has won eight of his 16 games since replacing title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri in February. He is due to hold talks with Leicester's Thai owners this week, with his short-term deal as manager ending in June.
"It's out of my hands," Shakespeare said. "When I get the phone call, then I'll know."
Jamie Vardy netted his 16th goal of the season to secure a point for Leicester, which conceded after just 57 seconds to Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas.
Bournemouth finished ninth — the highest finish in its 118-year history.