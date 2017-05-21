Spain's Alvaro Quiros wins playoff in Sicily

Alvaro Quiros of Spain beat Zander Lombard of South Africa on the second hole of a playoff to win the Rocco Forte Open on Sunday and claim his first title in more than six years.

Quiros had a seven-stroke lead at one point but four bogeys and a double bogey let Lombard force extra holes with both finishing at 14-under— one stroke ahead of third-placed finisher Li Haotong of China.

After both Quiros and Lombard parred the first playoff hole, Quiros also made par on the next hole while Lombard missed a three-footer to end his hopes of a first victory.

"Obviously it shouldn't have been like that with a playoff, but in the end it's a victory and that's the most important thing," Quiros said after his seventh career win. "It's been a little bit of a mess today — the game wasn't that bad. Just the last few holes I started to struggle with the wind left to right, and Zander was playing nicely.