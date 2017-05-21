Stanton, Straily lead Marlins past Dodgers 10-6

LOS ANGELES — Giancarlo Stanton hit three doubles in a game for the first time in his career and Dan Straily didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning as the Miami Marlins snapped a five-game skid with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

J.T. Riddle had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Marlins, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 games.

The first hit allowed by Straily (2-3) was Kike Hernandez's home run with two outs in the fifth. Straily pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back homers in the seventh to cut the deficit to 10-6. Bellinger also became the fastest to hit nine home runs (24 games) in Dodgers history. Yasiel Puig accomplished that feat in 44 games in 2013.