Steward fails to recognize Lasogga, celebrations cut short

Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga wanted to celebrate with teammates when they scored a vital goal to clinch survival on the final day of the German league season on Saturday.

But one steward didn't recognize Lasogga and strong-armed the 25-year-old player back off the field, despite the forward's protests that he was a Hamburg player.

Lasogga, who was injured and not wearing his Hamburg strip, had rushed onto the pitch to celebrate after Luca Waldschmidt scored in the final minutes to clinch a decisive 2-1 win over rival Wolfsburg. Hamburg finished a point above Wolfsburg, which now faces a playoff for survival.