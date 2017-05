Terry given guard of honour in unusual farewell

LONDON — Chelsea players gathered to form a guard of honour as John Terry's final appearance at Stamford Bridge came to an unusual end on Sunday.

The club's captain and longest-serving player was substituted in the 26th minute — matching the shirt number he has worn throughout his 19-year professional career with Chelsea.

Terry was making his 717th appearance for Chelsea, playing Sunderland in the league.

It's not yet known whether Terry will retire at the end of this season or seek the first permanent transfer of his career.