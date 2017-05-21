Trout, Cron power Angels past Mets 12-5 to avoid sweep

NEW YORK — Mike Trout homered, doubled and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels bolted to a big lead in beating the New York Mets 12-5 Sunday.

Aiming to avoid a three-game sweep, the Angels built a 9-0 lead by the third inning. Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte also homered for Los Angeles.

Matt Reynolds, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce hit home runs as the Mets tried to rally.

Cron's long slam highlighted a five-run first, and Trout hit his 14th homer and Marte followed with a home run in the second that chased Tommy Milone (1-2). Trout lined an RBI double off the centre field wall in the third.

Jesse Chavez (4-5) pitched into the sixth and left soon after Bruce's three-run drive made it 9-5.

A day after Mets manager Terry Collins said he was tempted to intentionally walk Trout with the bases loaded while trying to navigate with a ninth-inning lead, the skipper ordered a no-pitch walk for the Angels star to load the bases with no outs in the first.

The move drew scattered boos, as many of Trout's family members and friends made the 130-mile drive from his hometown to see this series. They got to see plenty from Trout soon enough — he batted three times before some of the Mets starters came to the plate even once.

Trout raised his batting average to .350, drew two walks, scored twice and stole a base.

A bases-loaded walk to Marte set up Cron's his first homer of the season and second career slam, making it 5-0 before Milone retired anyone. Cron connected in his 79th at-bat after hitting 16 homers in each of the last two years.

Milone drew mock cheers when he finally fanned Kole Calhoun for the first out. Claimed off waivers from Milwaukee this month, the lefty was tagged for a career high-tying eight runs and three homers.

Reynolds hit a solo homer in the third and Granderson homered in the fifth. Bruce got the Mets closer in the sixth.

Simmons broke it back open with a three-run shot in the seventh off Hansel Robles. Simmons and Cameron Maybin each scored three times.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Albert Pujols missed his third game in a row because of tendinitis in his right hamstring. ... RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin) is scheduled to throw Monday off a mound for the first time since going on the disabled list April 22.

Mets: INF Jose Reyes was scratched because of tightness in his left ribcage. Reynolds started in his place at shortstop.

UP NEXT

Angels: Continue their 10-game trip when RHP JC Ramirez (3-3, 3.97 ERA starts at Tampa Bay. Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.16) pitches for the Rays on Monday night.

Mets: Off Monday, then RHP Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.56) starts vs. San Diego RHP Jhoulys Chacin 4-3, 4.61) on Tuesday night. It will be Harvey's first start at Citi Field since being suspended by the Mets for missing a game. Harvey has allowed a home run in five straight starts, the longest string of his career.

