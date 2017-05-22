Azarenka aims to come back in time for Wimbledon

MOSCOW — Two-time Australian Open champion Viktoria Azarenka says she is planning to return to competition before Wimbledon.

Azarenka, who was ranked No. 1 for seven months in 2012 and 2013, went on a break last July to have her first child. She had previously been targeting a return at the July 31-Aug. 6 Bank of the West Classic in California.

In a statement on Twitter, the Belarusian says "my training has been progressing well and I feel ready to start competing," adding that she plans "to play one of the grass court events prior to Wimbledon."

Wimbledon starts July 3.