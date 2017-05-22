Blue Jays hope for injury relief soon as Donaldson, Tulowitzki to play rehab game

TORONTO — The injury-riddled Toronto Blue Jays may be getting back two key players soon.

The Jays confirmed on their Twitter account that third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki would play for class-A Dunedin Monday night in a rehab assignment.

Donaldson will be making his first rehab appearance. He has been out since April 14 with a calf injury.

Tulowitzki will be playing in his fourth rehab game. He is 3-for-8 with two RBIs so far in his rehab assignment.