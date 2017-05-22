Gibson out, Bernier makes 1st playoff start in net for Ducks

NASHVILLE — Anaheim goalie Jonathan Bernier is making his first career playoff start in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Nashville Predators.

The Ducks trail the series 3-2 and need a win Monday night to force Game 7 on Wednesday night back in Anaheim.

John Gibson started the first five games of this series but left after the first period of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville. Gibson skated Monday morning, but Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said he hadn't gotten an update on the goalie's status before talking to reporters.

Bernier finished up Game 5, and this will be his fourth game this post-season and fifth overall. He is 1-1 with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals against average this post-season .

Jhonas Enroth is dressed as his backup.

