Jaguars sign cornerbacks Dixon, Patmon, place Walters on IR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed cornerbacks Brian Dixon and Tyler Patmon and placed receiver Bryan Walters on injured reserve.

Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted rookie in 2014, Dixon has played in 37 games and has 42 tackles. He finished last season with Arizona after being signed off New Orleans' practice squad in December. Dixon's twin brother, Brandon, is on Pittsburgh's roster.

Patmon has spent time with Kansas City, Carolina, Dallas, Miami and Tennessee in three years. He has played in 24 games and started two, totalling 21 tackles and an interception. Patmon spent 2016 training camp with the Titans before being waived in the preseason. He played in 13 games in 2015 — 11 with Dallas and two with Miami.

___