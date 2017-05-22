LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game 3 to Celtics
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James kept a low profile Monday, much like he did in Game 3.
James did not address the media a day after one of the worst
The Celtics ended the Cavaliers' 13-game
It was an uncharacteristically passive performance by James. He had scored at least 30 points in eight straight playoff games and imposed his will in the first two games.
Game 4 is Tuesday night in Cleveland. Cavs forward J.R. Smith says James has to be "more aggressive and play like he's been playing."
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball