Leonard to miss Game 4 with Spurs on brink of elimination
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs leading scorer Kawhi Leonard will not play Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors with San Antonio on the brink of elimination.
Golden State leads the Western Conference finals 3-0 and has a chance to become the first team in league history to open the playoffs 12-0.
An MVP finalist, Leonard has not played since severely aggravating a sprained left ankle during the third quarter of Game 1 against the Warriors. He initially sprained the ankle in Game 5 of the conference semifinals against Houston.
Golden State has outscored San Antonio by 73 points since Leonard exited Game 1 with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter with the Spurs leading 78-55.
Spurs forward David Lee, who suffered a torn left patellar tendon in Game 3, will also sit out Game 4.
Golden State
Pachulia and his family have received death threats from fans who blame him for Leonard's absence after his controversial close-out that San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike."