Magic hire Raptors GM Weltman as new president of basketball operations

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are losing general manager Jeff Weltman to the Orlando Magic.

Weltman will join the Magic as their president of basketball operations, a Raptors team official confirmed to The Canadian Press on Monday. The deal has not been announced.

Weltman was second in command in Toronto behind team president Masai Ujiri.

He joined the Raptors in July of 2013 as executive vice-president of basketball operations following five seasons as assistant general manager with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Weltman also spent five seasons as an assistant GM in Denver. Before that, he worked 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers, most recently as the director of player personnel.

Weltman will report to Magic president Alex Martins.